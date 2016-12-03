Janice Dickinson Gives Insight To Her Ongoing Cancer Battle And How Her Husband Is Helping

Janice Dickinson recently opened about her battle with cancer and says she has been “reborn!”

According to ET, she says her fiancé, Dr. Robert Gerner, helped her fight the cancer. The two got engaged in 2012 and put the wedding on hold after Dickinson was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in March.

“Today I am finally over the hump and the fright for myself and my family from the most horrible word in the world, cancer,” Dickinson said. “I’ve been reborn and the days are much bluer, the clouds are much brighter, roses smell rosey-er, and I finally heard from my betrothed that we are going to do this now, we will be tying the knot this year.”

Gerner says his fiancé went through phases where she was really strong but was often drained due to the radiation treatment.

“I think the tide turned when we saw the professor at UCLA [who] said, ‘You’re OK. You may need to take a medicine just to make sure you don’t have any relapse,’ but he felt 98 percent sure that it was all gone,” he shared.

Dickinson says she’s lucky to have her husband and children’s help saying she’s “counted on Steven coming over every single day, my children checking in every single day. It’s brought the family much closer together as well.

Dickinson says her husband has also been her rock throughout the Bill Cosby case.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com