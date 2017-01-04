Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy Eissa

Congratulations are in order for pop queen Janet Jackson. According to PEOPLE, she and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” her rep says in a statement.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson previously delayed her tour when she learned of her pregnancy and has been taking it easy while preparing for the baby. At age 50, Jackson’s pregnancy came with some risks, but the risks paid off big time as the couple welcomed their sweet little bundle of joy.

We can’t wait to see the first photos of Jackson and Al Mana’s new son.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.