Jamie Lynn Spears’ Father Asks Fans to ‘Pray for Our Baby’ After Granddaughter Maddie’s Reported Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, was reportedly involved in an ATV accident during a hunting trip in Kenwood, Louisiana over the weekend that left her critically injured, and the star’s father, Jamie Spears, is speaking out.

“All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie,” Jamie told Entertainment Tonight.

TMZ reports that Maddie was underwater for several minutes and unconscious after a Polaris off-road vehicle she was riding on flipped. Maddie was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital, and Jamie Lynn was reportedly not with her at the time.

A rep for Jamie Lynn’s sister, Britney Spears, said in a statement, “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

Maddie’s condition is currently unknown.

