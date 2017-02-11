Jamie Lynn Spears And Daughter Spotted For First Time Since ATV Accident

It’s been almost an entire week since Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie was in a terrible ATV accident that banged her up and caused her to lose consciousness.

Maddie was released from the hospital yesterday, and today she was pictured out with Jamie Lynn for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See The Photos Here

When the accident first happened, little was known about how serious it was. All we knew was that Jamie Lynn was not personally with Maddie at the time and that her condition was considered to be “extremely serious.”

Later we found out that Maddie had accidentally driven her ATV into a pond and was submerged wit hit for at least two minutes.

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to thank all the doctors and emergency responders who came rushing to help Maddie after the accident.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:28am PST

Maddie’s aunt, pop diva Britney Spears, took to Instagram also to share her gratitude with fans for their support during such an emotional time for their family.

No report on what Jamie Lynn and Maddie did on their first day out and about together, but it’s likely that Maddie was ready to get out and enjoy a day of freedom after being cooped up in a hospital bed all week long.

We can also speculate that Maddie will probably have to regularly check in with her doctor, at least for a little while, as she still shows signs of the accident, most obviously what appears to be a large bruise on her neck.

Other than that, the mother and daughter appear to both be happy, and it’s thankful the situation wasn’t more consequential. We wish Maddie all the best as she continues to recover.

See next:

Leah’s Daughter Needs Life-Changing Tests In Next Week’s ‘Teen Mom 2’

‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans and David Eason Are Engaged

Michale Buble Makes A Brief Return To Music With The Help Of Derek Hough

[H/T: Mirror]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!