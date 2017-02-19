James Cameron’s Avatar Sequel Will Be A Family Saga

The mythical sequel films to the technologically innovative Avatar are said to be underway. Of course we’ll believe it when we see it, but more and more is being said about the supposed scripts.

James Cameron locked himself away to finish the scripts to the second, third, fourth, AND fifth films in the series, planning to shoot them all back-to-back-to-back-to-back, and it seems like they’re finally done.

But scripts are one thing, and the technology to make the films is another entirely—tech was the reason the original film took so long to complete. But at least everyone involved is hopeful that they are on the way. Like, say, series star Sam Worthington.

While promoting his new film The Shack, the actor told We Got This Covered that the film is picking up years after the first film ended. Just like in real life!

“They’re going to be shooting concurrently,” Worthington said. “The plan is to have some time in between, I think, but these things are always ambiguous until they start.

Worthington said Cameron needed time to perfect the scripts, but he’s ready whenever the director is.

“Whenever he says jump I go because he’s the man,” Worthington added. I’ve read all the scripts, they’re great.”

He said Avatar 2 would be about “Jake eight years later, and he’s got a family now.”

While the first movie showed his wide-eyed character seeing a brand new world, the second will continue with that theme.

“Essentially, it’s a movie about family… he’s been living in the world for a while now, so what’s this world he’s seeing now for the first time? The film will explore that within this family dynamic.”

According to Worthington (and James Cameron), the film is “still set to start in the summer.”

We won’t hold our breath, but we sure are hopeful. Well, we can always go to that new park in Walt Disney World to tide us over.

