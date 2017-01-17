Jaden Smith Says He Failed His Famous Father

Looks like Jaden Smith isn’t too happy with life right now. Based on his latest posts, it seems that the 18-year-old believes that he has failed his famous father. The Karate Kid star recently took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on life, creativity, and Instagram Live.

Smith, son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, started a bit of an Instagram live rant while sitting in his car. The young actor was at the DMV and had just completed his driver’s test when he went live.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s going to be so funny to tell my dad that I failed straight up,” Smith said.

It isn’t certain if Smith meant his driving test or something more. Though he did have a reassuring voice say that he didn’t fail from off camera. The actor continued talking on the social media platform, changing subjects a little to talk about how he was planning on leaving L.A. to follow his own dreams.

A photo posted by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Oct 12, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

“Everybody follow your heart, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “Do exactly what you want to do, be the you that you want to be I’m about to moe out of L.A. There’s a lot of bad things here. Create the lie you want to yourself. Don’t try to be somebody else.”

Though Smith offers good advice for his younger fans, what he is saying does seem to resonate with this idea that he has somehow failed his father. But Smith doesn’t just stop at “follow your dreams,” no, he wants goes on to question why the world doesn’t seem to be there to help support the creativity of the younger generation, as well as why people don’t use technology such as Instagram live for other purposes than to escape reality.

“What is Instagram live?” he asks. “Why aren’t scientists Instagram live-ing? Why am I? Why aren’t people Instagram live-ing to cure cancer right now? Why aren’t people Instagram live-ing about peace right now? This makes no sense. Nothing about this life makes any sense.”

Perhaps Smith needs a bit of a social media vacation to clear his head.

Next: Bella Hadid Flips Off Instagram After Selena Gomez Is Seen With The Weeknd | Jennifer Holliday Backs out of Performance for Trump’s Inauguration | Former Miss Italy Contestant Attacked With Acid Allegedly By Disgruntled Ex

[H/T Us Weekly]