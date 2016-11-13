Jackie Chan Receives Honorary Oscar

Jackie Chan was over the moon after receiving an honorary Oscar at the 2016 Governors Awards in Hollywood.

“After 56 years in the film industry making more than 200 films, after so many bones, finally,” Chan said during the star-studded dinner as he accepted his Oscar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chan thanked his fans his hometown of Hong Kong for making him “proud to be Chinese,” adding that they were the reason he “continues to make movies, jumping through windows, kicking and punching breaking my bones.”

MORE JACKIE CHAN: Arnold Schwarzenegger And Jackie Chan Star In Viy-2 / Jackie Chan In Lego Ninjago Movie / Jackie Chan In The Nut Job 2

The annual ceremony was hosted by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, who also gave out honorary Oscars to British film editor Anne V. Coates, casting director Lynn Stalmaster and documentarian Frederick Wiseman.

[ H/T Reuters ]