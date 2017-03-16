Model Iskra Lawrence Reveals The Golden Booty, Literally

Model Iskra Lawrence put her curvaceous derriere on full display while out on the town in London, and the Internet has been losing its mind ever since. On Wednesday night, the 26-year-old turned heads and dropped jaws with her skintight shimmering golden pants that flaunted her hourglass shape and you need to see these pics.

😂 when you’re caught red handed walking into a restaurant carrying your snacks bc well snacks are life😛🙌 had the best 2days in London now back to NYC✈️ #everyBODYisbeautiful A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

The British beauty shared a photo of her look on social media. She captioned the snap: “when you’re caught red handed walking into a restaurant carrying your snacks bc well snacks are life…had the best 2days in London now back to NYC #everyBODYisbeautiful.”

The image showed the blond bombshell wearing a form-fitting ensemble complete with a beige top that flaunted her busty build and eye-catching pants that showcased her booty. Iskra was headed for a fun night out at the hotspot eatery Cafe Pacifico in Convent Garden, according to Daily Mail.

Lawrence’s photo brought Instagram to a screeching halt after she posted the pic as her followers showered the snap with more than 57k likes and hundreds of comments.

When Iskra isn’t painting the town with her racy golden bottoms, she has been frequently speaking out about body positivity on social media. Two weeks ago, she penned a lengthy post on Instagram to show all of the haters that she is proud of the way she is built and has nothing to hide.

One excerpt from the message read:

“First off our bodies are allowed to fluctuate its natural, and also no one has the right to tell you what to do with your body. That’s why it’s called yours,” she wrote. “I try to look after my body as best I can because it’s my home I love & respect it and it’s the only one I got for hopefully a long time so I invest in caring for it.”

Check out the full post below:

What was your reaction after seeing Iskra Lawrence in these golden skintight pants?

