Model Iskra Lawrence Reveals The Golden Booty, Literally

Model Iskra Lawrence put her curvaceous derriere on full display while out on the town in London, and the Internet has been losing its mind ever since. On Wednesday night, the 26-year-old turned heads and dropped jaws with her skintight shimmering golden pants that flaunted her hourglass shape and you need to see these pics.
The British beauty shared a photo of her look on social media. She captioned the snap: “when you’re caught red handed walking into a restaurant carrying your snacks bc well snacks are life…had the best 2days in London now back to NYC #everyBODYisbeautiful.”
The image showed the blond bombshell wearing a form-fitting ensemble complete with a beige top that flaunted her busty build and eye-catching pants that showcased her booty. Iskra was headed for a fun night out at the hotspot eatery Cafe Pacifico in Convent Garden, according to Daily Mail.
Lawrence’s photo brought Instagram to a screeching halt after she posted the pic as her followers showered the snap with more than 57k likes and hundreds of comments.
When Iskra isn’t painting the town with her racy golden bottoms, she has been frequently speaking out about body positivity on social media. Two weeks ago, she penned a lengthy post on Instagram to show all of the haters that she is proud of the way she is built and has nothing to hide.
One excerpt from the message read:
“First off our bodies are allowed to fluctuate its natural, and also no one has the right to tell you what to do with your body. That’s why it’s called yours,” she wrote. “I try to look after my body as best I can because it’s my home I love & respect it and it’s the only one I got for hopefully a long time so I invest in caring for it.”
YASSSSS @instagram love the new multiple image features. I’ve been reading a few of your comments saying I’ve lost weight & need to stop working out👀 erm no. First off our bodies are allowed to fluctuate its natural, and also no one else has the right to tell you what to do with your body. That’s why it’s called yours. I try to look after my body as best as I can because it’s my home I love & respect it and it’s the only one I got for hopefully a long time so I invest in caring for it. Also ANGLES ANGLES ANGLES!!! now I can demonstrate in three photos taken exactly the same time in the same @aerie swim right next to each other… you can see how in the second I look less thick than the third – poses can change a lot! I created #everyBODYisbeautiful and want to encourage a non judgemental positive community where we empower each other with positivity. I’m glad I feel completely comfortable posting photos like this with you all. No makeup, or retouching and in my swim – which when I think about it is kinda crazy that 3.2million of you can see me in my swimwear and it doesn’t make me feel insecure. I love posting pics celebrating this body I have & I love seeing communities online where woman & men feel free to share their pics & are doing it because THEY want to. Finally for anyone whose not comfortable looking at these pics or posting their own photos in swimwear or lingerie I get it. It’s not for everyone & no one should ever feel pressure to do it. And especially not for social validation, likes or follows. Our bodies are magical and imperfectly perfect but they do not define us and we are so much more than just the way we look. Thanks for reading this – honestly love sharing each day with you all sending you all love & hugs xoxo
