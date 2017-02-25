Internet Mocks Demi Lovato After She Says She’s ‘1 Percent African’

We can’t say we didn’t see this one coming.

Demi Lovato just can’t avoid the haters. The pop star drew criticism and mockery on Twitter Friday when she posted the results of a DNA and ancestry test.

“I did a DNA test and found out I’m mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH….” she tweeted, adding, “And I’m 1 % African!!!!”

The last part, naturally, set off some users and was retweeted more than 9,600 times.

“@ddlovato can’t forget that 1%,” one user tweeted.

“@ddlovato so if you’re from africa … why are you white,” another user wrote, referencing the hit film, Mean Girls.

Lovato later responded to the criticism, writing, “Just thought it was cool and totally random,” Lovato tweeted. “Some of y’all are mean af. Twitter sucks.”

She also told a criticizing tweeter that she didn’t mean to offend anyone. What do you think about her tweets?

