Internet Famous Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Went Full Wonder Woman For Halloween

Internet famous weather woman Yanet Garcia has been setting social media ablaze once again after sharing a photo from Halloween. The stunning news reporter dressed up as the famous DC Comics character Wonder Woman, and she definitely could play the part!

The 25-year-old Mexican weather woman wore the signature gold headband, the tight red top, and star spangled blue bottom.

Garcia shared the stunning photo with the caption: “Wonder Woman.”

Wonder Woman ❤️️💪🏻 A photo posted by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

Garcia also shared another picture of a different Halloween costume, in which she dressed up as a witch. She posted a photo in a witch costume with the caption: “Bruja o Wonder Woman?”

Wonder Woman was a popular costume this Halloween season. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was also seen rocking the comic book superheroine’s iconic red-and-blue ensemble in a series of snaps she shared on social media.

Initial speculation on social media was that Sofia Vergara might be taking on the role of Wonder Woman in a secret project. However, those rumors were debunked after the actress later shared a photo with her on-screen son, Rico Rodriguez, in costume wearing a fake mustache.

Vergara, who portrays the lovable Gloria Delgado- Pritchett on the ABC sitcom, was most likely cosplaying as Wonder Woman for the show’s annual Halloween special.

The 44-year-old Colombian-American actress shared a snap dressed as Wonder Woman with the caption: “Secret Proyect.”

Secret proyect!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #modernfamily A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 16, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

In 2017, movie fans will finally be treated to a Wonder Woman standalone feature film. Actress Gal Gadot will be offering her take on the iconic heroine in a the upcoming film directed by Patty Jenkins.

The movie, titled Wonder Woman, will explore the events which occur once the character leaves her homeland to explore the modern world.

Audiences previously caught a glimpse of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which fans and critics alike thought she absolutely stole the show.

Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2, 2017

Who do you think rocked a better Wonder woman costume, the Internet famous weather girl Yanet Garcia or Modern Family star Sofia Vergara?

[H/T Instagram: Yanet Garcia]