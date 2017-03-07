Iggy Azalea Announces Rap Comeback With Revealing Photo Shoot

In 2014, American audiences were introduced to Iggy Azalea with the incredibly catchy single “Fancy,” which also featured guest vocals by Charli XCX. Azalea quickly became one of the hottest names in the rap world that year, garnering enough attention to begin feuds with Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and Azealia Banks. The hip-hop world has been absent of Iggy for some time now, but she took to social media to share some provocative photos along with an announcement that she’ll be bringing her second album sometime soon.

She told her fans on Twitter, “I know its been a long wait for my album – SORRY!” She added, “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes.” Some might say that those changes could refer to physical changes, like undergoing plastic surgery, but the musician specified, “I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

Azalea continued, “I really appreciate the patience & I’m so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album pre-order dates etc. I’ll be releasing throughout the month of March.”

