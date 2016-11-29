Popculture

Ice-T and Coco Are ‘Hurting Tremendously’ After Death of Beloved Pet Bulldog

Ice-T and Coco Austin are mourning their bulldog, Spartacus, after the beloved pet died of complications from surgery.

The rapper revealed the sad news on social media.

“Terrible News: This morning I lost my Best Friend,” he wrote online. “Spartacus died from a complication after surgery…He had cancer in his knee…So sad.”

Coco also wrote a brief tribute to the dog, “My heart is hurting tremendously today. Sparty died after knee surgery complications. He was my 1st baby with Ice. There’ll never be another.”

Fans will recognize Spartacus from the family’s reality show and their pets’ Instagram account. When he wasn’t walking the red carpet he was keeping an eye out for his human sister, baby Chanel.

No one can mess with our little sis!

