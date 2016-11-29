Ice-T and Coco Are ‘Hurting Tremendously’ After Death of Beloved Pet Bulldog

Ice-T and Coco Austin are mourning their bulldog, Spartacus, after the beloved pet died of complications from surgery.

Get ready for our show!!! @iceandcocotalk Premieres Aug 3rd. On Fox! All the “Ice loves Coco” fans, if u missed us on TV then you got to tune in A photo posted by spartandmax (@spartandmax) on Jul 20, 2015 at 2:15pm PDT

The rapper revealed the sad news on social media.

“Terrible News: This morning I lost my Best Friend,” he wrote online. “Spartacus died from a complication after surgery…He had cancer in his knee…So sad.”

Terrible News: This morning I lost my Best Friend.. Spartacus died from a complication after surgery.. He had cancer in his knee.. So sad. pic.twitter.com/Fgkp9Z2aiR — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 28, 2016

Coco also wrote a brief tribute to the dog, “My heart is hurting tremendously today. Sparty died after knee surgery complications. He was my 1st baby with Ice. There’ll never be another.”

My heart is hurting tremendously today.Sparty died after knee surgery complications.He was my 1st baby with Ice.There’ll never be another. pic.twitter.com/3ta7NJUsly — Coco (@cocosworld) November 28, 2016

Fans will recognize Spartacus from the family’s reality show and their pets’ Instagram account. When he wasn’t walking the red carpet he was keeping an eye out for his human sister, baby Chanel.

No one can mess with our little sis! A photo posted by spartandmax (@spartandmax) on Jun 8, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

This story first appeared at Womanista.