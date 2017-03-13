Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves Strips On Horrifying Spanish TV Show Clip

Over the past few years, Rodrigo Alves, aka the Human Ken Doll, has spent more than $456k to surgically enhance his appearance. Clearly, the 33-year-old Brazilian man is now feeling much more confident in his looks as he performed a strip tease on a Spanish TV talk show.

During an interview on the Sabado Deluxe show on Telecinco in Spain, Alves ripped his shirt open to reveal his six-pack, which cost him $22k to have implanted in his body, according to Daily Mail.

“I’m beautiful and almost perfect just a bit fat, still,” he said.

Despite the outrageous amount he has spent on surgery, Alves maintains that he has forked over more money to complete his flashy wardrobe.

“Thanks to plastic surgery, I’m able to wear amazing outfits,” Alves said. “I have spent more clothing than I have in plastic surgery.”

After baring his abdomen to the crowd, the show’s hosts joked that Alves’ six pack was “photoshopped.”

Alves opened up saying that his own family doesn’t even recognize him anymore. However, that isn’t going to stop him from having further procedures. In fact, he is traveling to Istanbul this week and is going to be having two surgeries done per day, including a butt enlargement procedure and further liposuction.

In total, Alves has undergone 103 aesthetic procedures and another 51 cosmetic surgeries.

Once his transformation is complete, Rodrigo has big plans for the future.

“I want to avoid having more surgery,” he said. “To become a fitness model. I want to lose as much weight as I can and I’m living off air and liquid at the moment.”

“People say to me that I look so fit, but darling, my abs are fake. I have … silicone implants. My arms are fake and full of filler. I’m not fit at all. I can’t even run a mile. I am out of breath and shaking and about to faint at any moment. But I am trying.”

Earlier this year, Alves spoke out to deny that he is “addicted” to surgery during an appearance on This Morning.

“There’s no such thing as being addicted to plastic surgery,” he said. “It’s constant, it’s like getting an MOT on a car.”

Watch Rodrigo Alves’ interview on This Morning here.

