Hugh Jackman Indulges in the Best Way to End His Wolverine Diet

This is the cheat meal to end all diets.

Hugh Jackman stopped by NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to promote his new X-Men spinoff film Logan, E! News reports. While backstage, the actor indulged in the biggest bowl of pasta we have ever seen, courtesy of celebrity chef Mario Batali.

Happy Break The Wolverine Diet! @mariobatali you are legend! @jimmyfallon @wponx @20thcenturyfox A post shared by @thehughjackman on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

“Happy Break The Wolverine Diet! @mariobatali you are legend! @jimmyfallon @wponx @20thcenturyfox,” Jackman wrote alongside of photo of himself holding the bowl.

If you peek in the background, you can see a glass of red wine sitting next to a plate of the fettuccine dish. The pairing could quite possibly be the best combination to end a long diet.

“The new @thehughjackman #wolverine diet includes pasta. lots of pasta,” Batali said next to the same photo.

Jackman has been starring as Wolverine for 17 years. Logan is his ninth and last time playing the character. During his interview with Jimmy Fallon, the late night host mentioned that his Wolverine diet, which consisted of boiled chicken, broccoli and cauliflower, could finally end.

“It’s not like I never had a cheat meal, ’cause I did,” the actor said. “But for 17 years, I’ve kind of known, ‘Well, next year, you gotta get into shape…’ It kind of puts a bit of a damper on things.”

We give major props to Jackman for continuing such an insane diet for 17 years; we can barely last two weeks on one.

