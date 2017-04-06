Hugh Hefner’s Son Talks Dad’s Health Plus Putting Nudity Back In Playboy

Cooper Hefner, the son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, has dished out a pile of details about his father and the return of nudity in Playboy.

In an interview with E!, Cooper, who currently serves as Playboy‘s Chief Creative Officer, set the record straight about his father’s health, with many presumed was in decline. He adamantly denied those rumors and gave and update on his father’s day-to-day life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s doing fine,” Cooper says. “I think because he has stepped back from the day to day operations of the business, people have thought that his health was not good. The reality is he has very bad back. That happens when you’re 90.

“He is enjoying life at the mansion,” he continued. “He’s always made the joke ‘If the (Playboy) Mansion was your house, why would you ever want to leave?’”

The interviewed also served two more Playboy-related purposes. One was the upcoming bioseries American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story, which premieres on April 7.

UP NEXT: Harry Potter Actress Strips Down For Playboy Bringing Nudity Back To The Magazine

Cooper characterizes the portrait of his father’s life as “a warts-and-all story,” that includes Hugh’s addictions, emotional struggles and fight to make sexuality a normal aspect of American life.

Cooper also noted that not celebrities portrayed at the mansion wished to be left out, which is sure to stir up some conversation about the Playboy Mansion’s notorious parties.

“My dad lived a sort of life of ‘be a part of the experience and this brand, and you, in part, get to be a part of my narrative,’ he said.

The second reason for the interview was to mark Playboy‘s return to nudity. The magazine infamously decided to pull nude pictorials last spring, with mixed reaction from readers.

“That was our April Fool’s joke for the last year,” Cooper joked. He also noted they had received a huge amount of supportive letters when the return to form was announced.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Cooper said in a statement earlier this year. “Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking out identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

Watch the full interview below:

What do you think of Playboy‘s return to nudity?

MORE:

[h/t E! News]