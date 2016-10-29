House Of Cards’ Molly Parker And Husband Divorce

Molly Parker’s husband, Benedict Matthew Bissonnette, is filing for divorce.

According to TMZ, this has been a long time coming and has taken well over a decade to happen.

Parker and husband married in 2002 and then separated seven years later in 2009. Parker’s husband then finally filed for divorce seven years later.

TMZ also reports that Bissonnette filed for irreconcilable differences.

According to TMZ sources, the divorce process between the two has run quite smoothly. Bissonnette is filing for joint custody of their 10-year-old son and doesn’t want either to pay the other spousal support.

Bissonnette has also stated there are no assets to split.

We hope this process for the former couple continues to run smoothly.

