Hillary Clinton Campaign Employee Caught Undercover: ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t, They Are Not Going To Fire Me’

It appears that Hillary Clinton’s campaign might have just had a locker room moment. A newly released video exposes Clinton staffers joking about sexually harassing women in addition to committing voter fraud on the campaign.

In a hidden camera video from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, footage showed Hillary Clinton field organizer Wylie Mao bragging about being able to grab a “co-worker’s ass” and not get fired.

“I think the bar of acceptable conduct in this campaign is pretty low. To be fired I would have to grab Emma’s ass twice and she would have to complain about it, I would have to sexually harrass someone,” Mao said.

Several female campaign organizers are then seen laughing at Mao’s comments.

Mao also made comments indicating that he could destroy voter registration forms and get away with it. “If I rip up completed VR forms, like 20 of them, I think I’ll just get reprimanded. I don’t think I would get fired,” Mao states.

In order to test the Hillary Clinton staffers, a journalist from Project Veritas wanted to get their reaction when he told them that he ripped up three Republican registration forms.

“Yeah that should be fine,” Trevor Lafauci, a Clinton campaign staffer said.

When confronted about the comments by PV journalists, both Mao and Lafauci declined to comment about their statements caught on camera.

