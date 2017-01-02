Hilary Duff Spent Her Last Days Of 2016 On Vacation In Hawaii

Hilary Duff said goodbye to 2016 with some fun in the sun!

The Younger star, 29, looked fantastic while on the beach in a two-piece in Kauai, PEOPLE reports. Her Hawaiian vacation was packed with swimming in the ocean, surfboarding, snow cones and relaxing with her friends and son, Luca.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former Disney Channel star shared a positive message to her Instagram followers for the new year.

“Happy #nye #2017,” she captioned a photo of a phrase she drew in the sand, “Everything is going to be awesome!”

Hilary recently broke up with her boyfriend of about two months, personal trainer Jason Walsh.

Happy #nye #2017❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:36pm PST

This article first appeared on Womanista.com