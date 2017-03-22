Hilary Duff Shows Off Lots Of Leg In New Instagram Pic

Hilary Duff is one hot momma and she knows it.

The 29-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a pic of herself cuddled up with a pillow on a brand new bed. She was wearing blue short shorts and a cute frilly white top, which hung off her shoulders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She captioned the adorable pic: “Spencer are you kidding me.. this mattress…. she never wants to get up! I still can’t believe it came in that tiny little and just fluffed up right in front of my eyes. Magic. Lol.”

Spencer are you kidding me.. this mattress…. she never wants to get up! ❤️❤️👌🏻 I still can’t believe it came in that tiny little 📦 and just fluffed up right in front of my eyes. Magic. Lol @pacificmattress A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Recently, the momma of one has been posting lots of pictures of her adorable son Luca to social media.

The first was a pic of Luca standing in front of a sunset. She captioned the pic: “Hey kid…. the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love …I hope you take it Happy Birthday Luca Cruz.” Another pic was of Duff with her son. He was dressed in a Ghostbusters costume while Duff had the ghostbusters logo painted on her cheek.

She captioned that pic: “My handsome boy is 5! Happy birthday to the sweetest of all time.”

Hey kid…. the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love …I hope you take it❤️Happy Birthday Luca Cruz. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

My handsome boy is 5! Happy birthday to the sweetest🍭 of all time ❤️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

More News:

[H/T Instagram, hilaryduff]