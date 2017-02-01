Hilary Duff Reveals SAG Awards Party Pic, And It Is Gorgeous

Hilary Duff made quite a splash earlier this week as she debuted her new romantic partner at a glamorous event that was hosted by Entertainment Weekly in anticipation of the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The pair was one of the most talked about couples in attendance at the event, but as you can see from Ms. Duff’s recent Instagram post, she gave us more than enough to talk about on her own.

#ewsagparty last night @chauntallewis @_marissamarino @anitapatrickson prettied me up! Thanks girls😘😘 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Earlier this year, Duff said she was going to avoid dating anyone because she’s never enjoyed nor been good at the whole process of “dating.” The actress appears to have gone back on her word, bringing potential beau Matthew Koma to the party.

Even without Koma by her side, Duff and her elegant black outfit showed off the star’s sense of style. At an event that could have easily been an opportunity to show off a ton of skin, Duff opted for something simple and with long sleeves, but her beauty still shone through in the simple and sleek attire.

Duff also recently opened up and revealed what the experience of her last relationship was like, having dated personal trainer Jason Walsh for nearly two years. It sounds like Duff tries to keep her personal life pretty private and avoid the public eye as far as romance is concerned, so bringing Koma to the event was a big step.

Do you think Duff and Koma are a serious item or is it possible that the two of them just enjoy each other’s company enough to want to attend a party together? Let us know what you think in the comments!

