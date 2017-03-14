Hilary Duff Spotted In Pink Bra And See-Through Shirt

Hilary Duff was spotted out in Studio City on Monday while rocking a pink bra and a see-through shirt over top.

The former Lizzie McGuire star pulled her hair up into a messy bun on top of her head. Hilary looked to be headed to the gym as she was holding a water bottle and wearing skintight yoga pants. To complete her look, Duff sported a chic black bomber jacket

Check out the photos of Hilary Duff in the pink bra and see-through shirt here.

Duff gave a glimpse at a similar look with her followers on Instagram over the weekend. The image shows the Younger actress smiling from ear to ear as she sits in the car. Once again she was wearing a see-through shirt with a pink bra underneath. Her signature blond locks are sweeping across her face as she snapped the stunning selfie this past Saturday.

She captioned the photo, “Oh heyyyy Saturday… be mine?!”

Oh heyyyy Saturday…. be mine?! ☀️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:13am PST

The pic was a total hit with Hilary’s followers as they showered the post with more than 211k likes and hundreds of comments.

When Hilary Duff isn’t posting steamy pics on social media, she has been quite busy spending time with her new music producer beau Matthew Koma. The lovebirds have been together for several months now, but only recently went public with their relationship.

“We were seeing each other for a while,” she said. “People don’t know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie].”

Duff was initially reluctant to announce that she is dating Koma, but then hit a point where she felt confident enough in the way things between the two of them were progressing.

“I was like, ‘F**k it. He’s my boyfriend,’” she said. “I just needed to make sure it was right. People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

