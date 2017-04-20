Hilary Duff And Boyfriend Matthew Koma Split

Well, it looks like Hilary Duff‘s relationship with Matthew Koma is so yesterday. After a few months of dating, Duff and Koma have called it off, according to E! News.

According to an insider, the split happened early last month and was triggered by the pairs busy schedules. Currently, the source said Koma is “single” and on tour at the moment.

Duff’s fans have been suspicious of a split when both stopped following each other on Instagram. Then the Younger actress reunited with her ex beau and former trainer, Jason Walsh, in New York City Monday sparking even more rumors.

The ex-couple called it quits back in December but reunited for a friendly workout in NYC. E! News showed pictures of the pair laughing and talking together.

According to witnesses, “They were playful with each other.” “They were near the bike path on the West Side Highway near Chelsea Piers. They left together and went into her apartment building together.” While they “weren’t holding hands or kissing,” the eyewitness insists the actress “seemed very flirty” around Jason.

New. Hilary and Jason exercising on the Hudson River in New York City. 04/17/2017 #HilaryDuff A post shared by ＨＩＬＡＲＹ ＤＵＦＦ ＳＯＵＲＣＥ👸🏼 (@hilarysource) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

It’s only been three months since Duff and Koma made their red carpet debut together at the 2017 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. Since then, the pair haven’t openly talked about their relationship but have showed it off on social media.

Back in February Duff shared a pic of herself and Koma snuggled up on a beach. She captioned the pic: “Take me back to Costa with him.”

Take me back to Costa with him. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

The starlet has learned not to be too open on social, until the time is right.

“People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?” she said in an interview for Cosmopolitan. And now we can see why.

