Hilary Duff Shares Photo Of First Gift Her Son Picked Out For Her

Hilary Duff has revealed the first gift that her five-year-old son ever bought for her and it is the cutest thing ever. The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post the adorable photo.

The Lizzie McGuire alum captioned the snap: “This is the first gift Luca has ever actually picked out for me all by himself. I couldn’t love it more. Going to wear this bad a** thing till it breaks #luckymom #wonderwomanrules.”

The present was a red and white Lego Wonder Woman watch, which the Younger star plans to proudly rock on her wrist “till it breaks.”

As evidenced by her Instagram page, Hilary Duff feels utterly blessed to be a mother. The former Disney Channel star frequently takes and shares photos of her handsome son. Earlier on Wednesday evening, Hilary posted a touching snap that showed her wrapping up her youngster in a big hug.

She shared the pic with the caption: “Look what I found. My favorite little soul…can’t explain the feeling.”

Two weeks ago, Luca celebrated his 5th birthday. Hilary Duff took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion by sharing a sweet post with a heartwarming caption.

“Hey kid..the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love…I hope you take it…Happy Birthday Luca Cruz,” Duff wrote.

