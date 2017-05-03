Hilary Duff Shares Fiery Red Lipstick Selfie

Hilary Duff took to social media to share an incredible selfie featuring some fiery red lipstick and lots of cleavage.

The Younger actress took to Instagram, sharing a snap of herself sporting a new and exciting lip color.

In the photo we see Duff lying on her bed in a black tank top. She’s sporting a lacy red bra underneath and she matches the color with her fiery red lipstick.

The actresses hair is freely flowing as she stares intently at the camera. Hilary captioned the beautiful snap: “🍟day babies ✌🏻💄.”

🍟day babies ✌🏻💄 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Meanwhile, Hilary has introduced a new member to her family — an adorable black Labrador mix rescue puppy.

She shared photos of the dog, a black Labrador mix, on her Instagram page Tuesday night.

The actress and singer initially named him Momo but later posted, “Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean? Hello! name me please! Woof (that’s thanks in dog) and goodnight.”

Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean?Hello! name me please! Woof (that’s thanks in dog) and goodnight @loveleorescue #nameme A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 2, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Hilary adopted the dog from the Los Angeles-based group Love Leo Rescue, where he was known as Mojito.

