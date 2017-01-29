Hilary Duff And New Boyfriend Matthew Koma Make Red Carpet Debut

The Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony takes place tonight and, in anticipation of the event, Entertainment Weekly held a reception to honor all of the nominees. It was more than just nominees who attended the event, as Hillary Duff made an appearance, despite her last nomination for the awards being ten years ago. More notable than just her appearance, however, was that she was accompanied by a potential new suitor, one of the few times she’s rumored to have been dating someone since her divorce last year.

Head over to Daily Mail to see photos of the two on the red carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Being spotted with a new beau conflicts with her admission that she was going to avoid dating anyone in 2017 as it’s too complicated an issue, saying she hated the dating process.

UP NEXT: Meet Hilary Duff’s Alleged New Boyfriend

Although it took until February of last year for her divorce from hockey player Mike Comrie to be finalized, Duff had reportedly been seeing personal trainer Jason Walsh since 2015, but their split was announced this past October.

Regardless of what the future holds for the potential couple, Duff looks delightful on the red carpet with her company, even if there’s no romantic potential.

MORE NEWS: Hilary Duff Reveals New Workout Post With ‘Harvey The Realtor’ | Hilary Duff Reveals Instagram Pic That Shows Off Her Smarts | Hilary Duff Reveals A New Video With A Scorching Green Dress | Hilary Duff Swears Off Dating Following Divorce | Hilary Duff Shows Off Her New Cosmopolitan Cover On Social Media | Hilary Duff Is ‘Back Home To Reality’ In New Instagram Post | Hilary Duff Posts Poolside Pic After Her Flight Got Delayed | Hilary Duff Reveals Colorful Picture To Welcome In 2017 | Here’s Where Hilary Duff Spent The Final Days of 2016

[H/T Daily Mail]