Hilary Duff And Boyfriend Jason Walsh Jet Off On A Tropical Getaway

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Jason Walsh jetted off on a romantic tropical getaway over the weekend. Duff wasn’t one to leave her phone at home and shared pictures of the vacation on Instagram.

Caught this today spear fishing!!! 🐟🐠the only reason I don’t feel terrible is because I’m eating it for lunch 🌮🌮 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 12, 2016 at 10:36am PST

“Caught this today spear fishing!!!” Duff said on Instagram in a two-piece bikini, showing off her incredible abs. Walsh was also sharing some cute moments of the two on the island, showing Duff sipping out of coconut without a care in the world. Jealous.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duff confirmed with an Instagram photo a couple weeks ago that she and her personal trainer Walsh were officially an item. Seems like things are going well in paradise!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com