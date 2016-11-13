Hilary Duff And Boyfriend Jason Walsh Jet Off On A Tropical Getaway

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Jason Walsh jetted off on a romantic tropical getaway over the weekend. Duff wasn’t one to leave her phone at home and shared pictures of the vacation on Instagram.
“Caught this today spear fishing!!!” Duff said on Instagram in a two-piece bikini, showing off her incredible abs. Walsh was also sharing some cute moments of the two on the island, showing Duff sipping out of coconut without a care in the world. Jealous.
Duff confirmed with an Instagram photo a couple weeks ago that she and her personal trainer Walsh were officially an item. Seems like things are going well in paradise!
This article first appeared on Womanista.com