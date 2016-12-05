Hilarious Home Alone Video Gives Us The Two-Minute Rundown

For everyone who plans on watching Home Alone this December, YouTube user Mike Camerlengo, who goes by “Cool Dude Bro,” is here to give you a hilarious rundown of the classic holiday film. Camerlengo has an outrageously funny take on the sequence of events in the movie that will have you rolling on the floor laughing.

WARNING: this video contains explicit language.

The YouTube user shared the video with the caption: “Cool Dude Bro breaks down all the major plot points from the hit movie Home Alone in under 2 minutes.”

Camerlengo begins the video by saying, “Home Alone is about a family that learns the hard way that pulling out is not an effective form of birth control.”

After setting the tone with this hilarious statement, the YouTube user then goes through the rest of the film with gut-busting commentary on the entire storyline in under two minutes.

Cool Dude Bro finally concludes the video with the overall message of the film. “So the moral of the story is: be good to your family, and also be good to your neighbor who may or may not have human body parts in his freezer,” he said jokingly.

In addition to Home Alone, Cool Dude Bro has also done movie reviews for beloved films such as Teen Wolf, The Notebook, Good Will Hunting, and The Karate Kid.

Check out Cool Dude Bro’s movie review for Home Alone above.

For everyone who is interested in Home Alone after hearing Camerlengo’s humorous twist on the storyline, here’s the official plot synopsis for the movie: An 8-year-old troublemaker must protect his home from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

Home Alone starred Macauley Culkin (Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, My Girl), Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, Casino), Daniel Stern (City Slickers, Diner), John Heard (Big, Awakenings), Catherine O’Hara (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie), and John Candy (Spaceballs, Planes, Trains & Automobiles).

The 1990 film was directed by Chris Columbus, with the script being penned by John Hughes.

To follow more from Mike Camerlengo, follow him on Twitter here.

What are your thoughts about Cool Dude Bro’s movie review of Home Alone?

[H/T YouTube: Mike Camerlengo]