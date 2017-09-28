‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Star Paulie Giganti Reportedly Died From Drug Overdose

Hell’s Kitchen star Paulie Giganti was found dead in his home on Thursday. Now TMZ has confirmed that the chef accidentally overdosed.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office revealed that Giganti’s body tested positive for drugs from a standard urine drug screen. The examiner’s office didn’t reveal which drugs were found in his body.

Police revealed they received a call on Thursday from a neighbor, reporting a foul odor. When cops arrived, they found the door wide open and his body on the floor of his bedroom.

Giganti was 36 years old.

