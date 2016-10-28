Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costumes Take Forever To Remove

Heidi Klum takes Halloween very seriously when it comes to her costumes. The model even admits that it takes a number of people to not only get her ready to go, but to get her back to herself afterward.

The America’s Got Talent judge and former Victoria Secret model has had a number of spot on Halloween costumes in the past. She’s used everything from full-body makeup to state-of-the-art prosthetics to achieve her looks. One year, she even had a real live horse as part of her costume.

“It’s not all that glamorous,” Klum admitted. “Last year I was Jessica Rabbit, it took two hours to disassemble that.”

Last year when she dressed up as the sexy cartoon character, Jessica Rabbit, she didn’t simply put on a revealing red dress over her model body and add a red wig. No, she added fake boobs, a fake butt, and epic amounts of makeup.

“So then really it’s like, I’m in a hotel room with these four guys, ripping these boobs off me, the butt off me, and all this stuff I had on my face,” Klum explains. “I mean, it’s not pretty. It’s very humiliating. And then you stand there and they’re like scrubbing all this stuff because it’s glued to your skin! You’re just butt-naked with all these dudes doing this stuff so it’s like, Oy.”

So, what can be expected from Klum this year? All she’s revealing is that not only is the costume German themed, but it is made in Germany. It looks like being a master of disguise has it’s downsides.

