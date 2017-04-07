Heidi Klum Goes Full Baywatch In Scorching New Red Bikini

With the new Baywatch movie set to hit theaters next month, Heidi Klum looked like she was auditioning to take on the role of one of the sexy lifeguards while sporting a tiny red bikini on Thursday.

The 43-year-old former supermodel was photographed during her family vacation in Turks And Caicos wearing a revealing swimsuit that flaunted her toned abs and ample cleavage. The eye-catching bikini featured a double strap detail and golden studs along the edge of the top.

Check out the photos of Heidi Klum’s red bikini here.

The America’s Got Talent host completed her look with a pair of designer sunglasses and let her blond locks flow freely in the tropical breeze.

The German beauty was accompanied by her seven-year-old daughter Lou, Klum’s child from her previous marriage to British singer-songwriter Seal. The two of them waded in the crystal clear ocean water and enjoyed some quality time playing around on a yellow inflatable. Also along for the beach vacation was Heidi’s mother Erna as well as her other children, 12-year-old Leni, 11-year-old Henry, and 10-year-old Johan.

After the vacation, Heidi Klum is set to return to her post as panel judge on the reality competition series America’s Got Talent alongside Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and former Spice Girl Mel B.

Back in November of last year, Heidi Klum spoke out about her body and how she maintains her incredibly thin physique.

“I love my shape because it’s mine,” she said during an interview with Shape magazine. “At the end of the day, it’s not what anyone else thinks about my body but how I feel about myself.”

She also dispelled the notion that supermodels of her stature don’t eat.

“The myth that models don’t eat is totally not true,” she said. “I just think that because we’re in this business, we have to choose more wisely. It’s not just about doing the cardio so that you’re nice and fit, and slim and trim, but your heart needs to pump, too.”

It’s clear to see from her latest bikini photos that whatever Heidi Klum is doing is working quite well.

