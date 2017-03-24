Gwyneth Paltrow Released A NSFW Goop Sex Issue, And It Is Intense

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s second annual Goop sex issue has arrived and it’s completely over-the-top.

This time around Goop focuses on anal sex and features a brand new line of expensive “goop-approved” items in the “Get-It-On” shop.

According to the site’s sex guide, which includes a Q&A segment with research psychoanalyst and author Paul Joannides, Psy. D., “If anal turns you on, you are definitely not alone.”

“In the 80s, I remember hearing from a friend that he had a videotape of anal porn. This seemed shocking at the time,” Joannides explained. “I’m not sure there are too many middle schoolers today who would be shocked or even surprised to watch anal sex on Pornhub or Xhamster. I’d say that by 2005, porn had totally blurred the distinction between a woman’s anus and vagina.”

Joannides gave a plethora of tips and tricks but the products are what really caught our eye.

For about $1,500, you can get a mini cuff/sado-chic chain mini/o’r mini, which “doubles as a plaything in the bedroom.”

If you’re feeling more playful you can grab the Fleur du Mal lace bunny ears for $125 with the Only Hearts golden key two-piece lingerie set for $83, a blindfold at $55 and feather tickler for $30. You can check out all of the products here.

Meanwhile, Paltrow was able to grab some help from other celebrities to talk about the sex toys. Lily Tomlin from the Netflix Original Grace and Frankie made an appearance on Goop’s Instagram account to talk about vibrators.

Tomlin starred in a short video where she held a purple vibrator to the camera and discussed women finding the best toy for themselves.

The short video was captioned: “Good vibes only Tap the link in our bio for more from our goodie drawer. In partnership with our always-down-for-a-good-time friends at @graceandfrankie.”

