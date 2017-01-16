Gwen Stefani Is Being Sued for $25 Million for Her 2014 Hit ‘Spark the Fire’

There is “no doubt” Gwen Stefani is avoiding this scandal that stems from her 2014 hit song.

The singer’s former hairstylist is allegedly suing the popstar for her song “Spark the Fire” because he claims he wrote it.

According to E! News, Richard Morrill is suing for $25 million saying Stefani stole his lyrics only to later collaborate with Pharrell Williams. Morrill is also going after her producer saying he failed to “supervise Stefani” during the song writing process.

He claims he helped write and record the song “Who’s Got My Lightah” for his then-band L.A.P.D, and she in turn and copied the chorus into her “Spark the fi-yah.”

Morrill noted that in a 2014 interview with Elle magazine she claims Williams wrote “a majority of the song except for the chorus.”

He is suing for damages and “their unlawful acts” as well as payments for their profits they have “enjoyed at his expense.” That’s not all, he is also seeking costs for “corrective advertising necessary due to harm to the exclusivity of the copyright and other misleading aspects of Defendants’ actions.”

Lastly, he’s wanting them to foot the bill for attorney fees and costs.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com