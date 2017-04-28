Watch An Extra Fat Great White Shark Chomp Down On A Whale

Sharks are creatures of simple intellect and insatiable hunger. This week, a group of boaters saw firsthand the incredible appetite sharks have when they caught one on camera chowing down in a dead whale.

The video was originally posted by Keith Poe.

Poe captioned the video, “Big Female White Shark Tearing Chunks Off Scarlett The Whale Over 18 Hours. She Ate So Much She Was Swimming Around Upside-down Aimlessly like She Was Intoxicated.”

In his profile, Poe lists himself as being a part of “Sustainable Fisheries Conservation” which may be why he calls the whale by her name, “Scarlett.” He likely is a part of a group that was tracking her.

It may also explain why he knew that massive Great White shark was female.

It’s kind of refreshing, albeit a little morbidly, to see a shark enjoying a nice juicy whale for a meal instead of all the humans we’ve been hearing about them eating lately.

Scientists and marine biologists have stated that extensive research supports their claims that sharks do not hunt humans. Which basically means that we have no evidence that sharks are actually out to get us.

Sharks aren’t really even known for attacking humans out of defense either. Studies show that when sharks do attack it’s because they’ve mistaken a human for their natural prey, which would be any number of marine animals, sea turtles, or large fish.

The question then becomes, “Ok, well then why are sharks constantly attacking people?” The answer to that could possibly be… because people are hanging out where the sharks live. See, if the waters are heavily shark infested then there’s a logical reason for that. Likely because they’ve discovered it hosts many delicious sea creatures they enjoy eating.

Maybe if there were dead whales in beach areas that are heavily populated by humans the sharks would be distracted by the whales and leave the people alone.

That logic seems sound.

