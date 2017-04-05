‘Glee’ Star Lea Michele Shares Perfect Booty Pic On Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele took some time out from her relaxing getaway to share with all her Instagram followers some of the amazing views where she’s at. However, the best view is from behind her.
Donning a teal-colored, one-piece swimsuit, Michele proudly poses for the camera, revealing a whole lot of her shapely behind. She also captioned the pic with a simple peach emoji, which literally could not be more accurate.
Michele’s Instagram pics are certainly provocative, and she has no issues with stripping down.
She even branded her own series of sexy pics, titled the “bed series,” in which she posts sultry snaps of herself laying in bed, sometimes nude.
She talked about it with Ellen DeGeneres, saying, “Mario Testino has the towel series. He has celebrities taking pictures in towels, so I did my lamer version, the bed series, of traveling all the time and being in different beds.”
“It started sort of simple, and then it became more and more naked. And more and more calls to my dad having to explain to him what he might see,” she added.
Michele has been starring on the FOX hit horror-comedy Scream Queens for the past couple of years but is getting ready to shift most of her focus to her music career.
Later this month, she’ll release her sophomore album, Places, the follow-up to 2014’s Louder.
The first single off the album is “Love is Alive,” which she recently performed on The Late Late Show.
What a night! Thank you @latelateshow! #PLACES
