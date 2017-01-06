Girl Meets World Star Pens Emotional Post After Show Is Canceled

Now that the popular Disney Channel show, Girl Meets World is officially canceled, one of the stars of the show has taken to social media to express her feelings on the subject. Though it’s clear Rowan Blanchard is upset about the loss of her show, she wants all of her fans to know that the show’s cancellation had nothing to do with them.

Blanchard played the title character, Riley Matthews. She was the daughter of Topanga and Corey Matthews, who older viewers likely know from the original series, Boy Meets World, from back in the 1990’s. This new spinoff or sequel show has been running for four seasons, during which time, fans have grown up with Blanchard.

“Being on Girl Meets World is the most significant event in my life thus far,” Blanchard said about her time on the show. She goes on to say that though her experience starting off as a child actor was scary, she continued to work on the show because she loved it, the people, and the fans.

The Disney Channel star went on to talk about how amazing her fans really are, and not just because they were fans of the show. She, being about the same age as her audience, understands that many times people her age are looked down on, and their interests, movies, books, and shows even more so.

“Everything we did was in an effort to give you the lessons we thought you deserved, that we knew you needed. We tried to represent you as best we could, but more than that, we aimed to be accepted by you,” she continued. “Please continue to watch the show. To talk about it. Teen determine and influence all of this in general and I hope and think our show reflects you for how you are.”

She concluded her post by showing just how much she cared for her job, the cast, and her fans.

“I love you. I love this cast. I love this crew. I love Riley. I love this world we made. I love that it is now your world,” she wrote.

