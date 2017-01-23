Girl Meets World Creator Hopeful For Season 4 At New Network

This past Friday marked the season, and potentially series, finale for Girl Meets World, the sequel series to the ’90s hit Boy Meets World. The Disney Channel has not renewed the series for a fourth season, but that doesn’t mean the show’s creator doesn’t hold out hope that we’ll get to see further adventures if the show gets picked up by another network.

Michael Jacobs, the show’s creator, said that although he was sad that the show wasn’t confirmed for a fourth season, he was happy to get three episodes in the first place. The season finale wasn’t intended to be a series finale, but after it was announced that the show wasn’t renewed, the name of the episode was changed to “Girl Meets Goodbye.”

The show featured Topanga Matthews (Danielle Fishel) receiving a job offer in London, which would mean potentially moving the entire family overseas. The episode featured lots of appearances from Boy Meets World cast members and, regardless of what Topanga ultimately decided, gave audiences a good amount of closure for the finale.

When speaking to Deadline, Jacobs said, “There were a couple of series finales.” He confessed, “(Season 2 penultimate episode) ‘Girl Meets The Bay Window’ was a great series finale. The three incarnations of Riley and Maya, younger, older and their current selves, all leave the bay window and head off into the world. After we shot that we said ‘Uh-oh.’ But then we got picked up for season 3.”

Considering the young audience of the Disney Channel, Jacobs knew he’d have difficulty getting a fourth season, since the characters would be dealing with more mature subject matter than the channel’s audience could relate to.

“I had hoped to run at Disney Channel for four years but realized many shows stop after three, and our cast and the natural stories to tell might have outgrown the venue, so I wrote the last episodes of the season with some closure just in case,” he noted. “The last thing I would want for a loyal audience would be to leave over 200 episodes of a franchise unfinished. But I also wanted the possible finish line to have obvious space to keep going. I hope we did that.”

He hinted at what he would want the next season to be about and teased, “The fourth season was going to be about dealing with change and loss and learning something from it as we have from all of our episodes.”

Netflix has been known to revive beloved series after cancellation, but they’ve already said they weren’t interested. So what’s next for Girl Meets World?

“I’m making an attempt to find a home for an evolution of the franchise,” Jacobs revealed. “The last thing we want to do is overstay our welcome when we have always been so warmly received. But the idea I have to continue is a good one. If somebody moves on it immediately, great. If not, it’s been on the air going on 25 years. Lots of lessons learned.”

Do you want Girl Meets World to get another season or do you think the show ran its course? Let us know in the comments!

