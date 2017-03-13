Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Reboot Gets Director, Title and Release Date

David Fincher made a moderately successful adaptation of Swedish author Stieg Larsson’s bestseller The Girl With the Dragon Tatttoo in 2011, but it wasn’t enough of a success for Sony to continue with the next chapter in the book series, The Girl Who Played With Fire.

However, now comes word from Buzzfeed that Sony is rolling a reboot of the franchise in 2018, and it will be called The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

A director for the sequel has been found in the form of Fede Alvarez, who broke onto the scene with his remake of Evil Dead, and just came off a massive success with the concept horror film, Don’t Breathe. Peaky Blinders and Taboo creator Steven Knight is handling the script.

The film has been slated for released on October 5, 2018.

None of the original cast (including Daniel Craig, and Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander) will be returning. The new film will be based on the 2015 reboot novel by David Lagercrantz, who has taken over completing Stieg Larsson’s plan for a 10-volume series; Larsson died in 2004 at age fifty, with only three volumes written.

As Fede Alvarez told Buzzfeed: “I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity. Sony has become family to me, and I can’t think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship. Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life. We’ve got a great script and now comes the most fun part — finding our Lisbeth.”

There will apparently be a “global search” for a candidate to play Lisbeth Salander – much like it took an exhaustive search for Fincher’s filmbefore Mara got a chance at a breakout turn (which she’s made the most of). We’ll keep you posted on how that search goes.