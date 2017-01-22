Gilmore Girls Star Discusses Whether More Episodes Are To Come

The last four words have come and gone, but Gilmore Girls fans are still wanting more episodes. And according to one star, there could be potential to return to the fictional town of Stars Hollow.

While speaking with EW to promote the new Hulu series the Handmaid’s Tale, Alexis Bledel spoke about speculative new episodes of the series that established her career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think most, all of us are just wanting to tell a good story,” Bledel began. She added, “I think that came together in A Year in the Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show would be that it would be about the story and certainly the timing. We want to tell a great story.”

There was nearly 10 years between the original series finale and the new series on Netflix. After the old WB network’s executives and show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s falling out between seasons 5 and 6, the showrunner was not able to finish the series as she originally intended. But with the Netflix revival of four 90-minute episodes, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life allowed fans to see the ending to the series that Sherman-Palladino planned.

“It came together so naturally, in a way,” Bledel says. “We had the fan reunion in Austin [at ATX], we picked up momentum from there and it came together so quickly. It really seemed like the right thing.”

Fan response never quieted after the show’s seventh season (and original series) finale, especially once the series debuted on the Netflix streaming service. And after the reunion during which the cast and crew expressed interest in returning to these characters, fans started clamoring for more.

Bledel expressed gratitude toward the diehard Gilmore Girls fans that watched the new series.

“I was certainly surprised that people still love it so much,” she said. “It was wonderful and interesting to see this incarnation be received by the same set of fans and new fans that we’ve found on Netflix. It’s certainly been interesting and surprising.”

Her new series the Handmaid’s Tale is a stark contrast of Gilmore Girls, but Bledel made a glowing comparison of the two series.

“Stars Hollow could almost be described as a little bit of a utopia and this is a dystopia,” Bledel said of the fictional Republic of Gilead, setting of the Handmaid’s Tale. “The only similarity there is they are two very distinctly drawn worlds that are very rich with great characters and are full of details that you don’t always get; you don’t get the privilege to work as an actor in a world that’s been imagined to you with such richness. I’ve been spoiled on both points.”

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life returns to Stars Hollow years after the last series ended, showing how Rory, Lorelai, and Emily Gilmore continue with their lives after tragedy. All of the women go through significant life changes in the new series, testing the bonds of friendship and family in meaningful ways. All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.