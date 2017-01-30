Ghosted: The ‘Comedic X-Files’ Series Gets Pilot Order At Fox

If you’re a fan of the X-Files, wishing there was more on the way, Fox might have you covered. Well, they kind of have you covered.

The network has officially ordered a pilot for the new series Ghosted, which has been touted as comedic version of the classic sci-fi show.

Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott, and The Office alum Craig Robinson, are attached to as the show’s stars and executive producers.

According to THR, the synopsis for Ghosted is as follows:

Ghosted is described as a comedic take on The X-Files and centers on a cynical skeptic (The Office’s Robinson), and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Parks and Rec’s Scott) who are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles — all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

Tom Gormican, Naomi Scott (Adam’s wife and producing partner), Oly Obst, and Mark Schulman will all also serve as executive producers, with Gormican writing the script for the pilot episode. Kevin Etten – who previously worked on Workaholics and Desperate Housewives – will serve as the showrunner, as well as an additional executive producer.

Ghosted will now move into production on the pilot, hopeful that the show will nab a series order before too long.