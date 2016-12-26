German Department Store Opts For XXX Christmas Display

While a British tourist was strolling through Bonn, Germany when a fascinating window display caught her attention. At a time of year that features animatronic Santas and reindeer, this store instead featured robotic animals letting their more animalist urges take over.

As you can see from the video, one monkey aimed to get frisky with an elephant’s trunk while another was caught mid-coitus with a bear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Laura Ingate posted the video with the caption, “‘Excuse me! I feel very uncomfortable about this shop window.”

She detailed the experience further, saying, “My friend Tara and I were a bit taken aback, it’s not really what you would expect to see in a shop window at Christmas time.

“The weirdest part was that no one else seemed shocked by the display apart from us, everyone was acting like it was totally normal which I didn’t understand.”

I’m not very familiar with Christmas traditions in other countries, but I don’t think exhibiting mating animals is an integral part of any of them.

If you find yourself in Bonn, keep your eyes out for Galeria Kauhof in case you want to see the display for yourself.

Some experts theorize that the display was meant to be raunchy in hopes of standing out against the competition, catching customers’ eyes in hopes of them doing more than just window shopping. The stunt could also be in hopes of getting more shoppers to spend time in local businesses as opposed to relying on the internet to get all of their shopping done.

Whatever the reasoning behind the explicit display, I look forward to next year’s nativity scene.

NEXT: Kylie Jenner Has Posted New Skintight Pictures Just In Time For The Holidays / One Big Tradition Was Cut This Year For The Kardashians / Vin Diesel Apologizes If He Offended Anyone / Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Shares Adorable Christmas Photo / Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Step Out To Attend The Nutcracker Ballet With Family

[H/T Daily Mail]