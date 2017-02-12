George Michael’s Lover Banned From Attending Singer’s Funeral

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz will apparently not be allowed at the late singer’s funeral amid claims he has been banned by the pop star’s family.

The 43-year-old, who found Michael dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day, is not welcome at the event, according to Michael’s relatives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It comes a day after it was revealed Fawaz waited an hour to call an ambulance for Michael after trying to resuscitate the late singer himself. A childhood friend of Michael’s, Andros Georgiou, told The Sun that the family hates Fawaz and added, “Heaven help him if he turns up.”

He added, “Fadi was not really his boyfriend. No one has spoken to him and he just seems to be getting on with his life. It makes my stomach turn.”

Georgiou further went on to reveal Michael will be buried in his favorite black suit from his Symphonica tour. It has also been revealed the Careless Whisper singer will be buried with a gold Cartier watch and a ring engraved with his nickname “Yog.”

The family is still waiting to bury Michael as the toxicology report was delayed. Sources say the toxicology report for the late singer was inconclusive and will not be completed until the end of February. The test will determine if drugs played a contributing factor into Michael’s death but can take about eight weeks to complete. This means, the singer’s loved ones will have to wait to bury him.

The toxicology report will look at blood and tissue to establish if toxic substances played a factor in his death. They cover prescription drugs, illegal drugs, alcohol and any other chemical substances which the toxicologist has been instructed to test for.

Until those tests have been done, the singer’s body cannot be released by the coroner.

More: Basketball Player Fab Melo Dies at 26 | Meryl Streep Finally Fires Back At Donald Trump Over Golden Globes Insults | Mischa Barton Crashes Moving Truck Into Apartment Building

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Daily Mail]