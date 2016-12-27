George Michael Reportedly Secretly Gave Nearly $18,500 to a Woman for IVF Treatment

As the whole world mourns the loss of yet another pop icon in 2016, people are recalling George Michael’s good deeds as well as his profound impact on the pop music landscape.

According to PEOPLE, British TV Presenter Richard Osman is especially moved by the time Michael reportedly gave nearly $18,500 to a woman secretly to pay for her IVF treatment.

A woman on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

“A woman on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k,” the tweet read.

Osman’s tweet prompted others to come out and speak of other selfless acts the pop icon committed before his tragic death.

Other acts mentioned included volunteering at a homeless shelter and giving £25k to a woman in a cafe who was crying over debt. While the incidents have not yet been confirmed, the heartwarming tales certainly paint a picture of who the man behind the fame truly was if the stories are true.

This story first appeared at Womanista.