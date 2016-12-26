George Michael’s Cause Of Death Reported

Musician George Michael, formerly of the duo Wham!, was found dead at his home in England early Christmas afternoon. The death was reported by his longtime manager Michael Lippman, who asks that Michael’s family have their privacy respected and that there would be no further comments about the singer’s death at this time.

However, reports of the cause of Michael’s death have just been released, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The site reports that Michael suffered from heart failure, which lead to his death. Currently, the authorities have said that the death was “unexplained but not suspicious.”

“Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 pm Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene,” the Thames Valley Police said in a statement. “At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained by not suspicious. A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place.”

Perhaps, after the authorities have conducted their investigation, there will be more information about what the singer’s health in his final days.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of George Michael during this difficult time.

