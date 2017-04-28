Former President George H.W. Bush Released From the Hospital

Former president George H.W. Bush has been released from the hospital after being admitted over a week ago for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, Bloomberg reports.

Former president George H. W. Bush has been discharged from the hospital https://t.co/V8IH72z8zy pic.twitter.com/soeGffk2gV — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 28, 2017

“President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses,” Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 for a persistent cough when doctors determined he had pneumonia. After being treated for pneumonia, he remained hospitalized for treatment of chronic bronchitis and will continue receiving treatment at home.

In January, the 92-year-old was hospitalized for pneumonia and stayed in intensive care for a portion of his 16-day stay. He was released ahead of Super Bowl LI, where he performed the coin toss with wife Barbara Bush.

Pleased to report that 41 is joyful, strong, and ready to come home soon. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

