George And Amal Clooney Have Made Plans For Where They’ll Raise the Babies

George and Amal Clooney live the fast-paced lives of jet-setters, but once they have their twins they have plans to settle down.

A source revealed to E! News that the actor and lawyer plan to raise their babies in London. They hope that the twins will be born in the U.K. and spend their first couple years there.

The insider expects that the babies will change their lifestyle a little bit as well. They revealed that George is thrilled to be a dad and the high-profile pair plans to keep a low profile after they welcome the new bundles of joy.

They confirmed that they were expecting their first children in February.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com