Game Of Thrones Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Officially Dating

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and pop star Joe Jonas are officially an item.

“They’re dating exclusively,” a source close to the couple told People. “He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”

This isn’t a spur of the moment relationship for 20-year-old Sophie Turner. She apparently has had a thing for the DNCE frontman for quite some time.

A source said Turner “has had a crush on Joe for a while, but Joe isn’t going to be a one-woman guy right now.”

After spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, Joe started to warm up to Sophie.

“She’s always been into him, but he’s starting to like her more and more,” the source said.

The pair recently attended a friend’s wedding in Malibu together, and they even took several snaps in a photo booth at the event.

Joe’s brother and former bandmate, Nick, shared the group photos on Instagram that show Joe and Sophie cozying up to one another.

Sophie and Joe have been spotted together now on several different occasions. Last month the two were seen snuggling up while in The Netherlands at a Kings of Leon concert.

Concertgoer Anne Charlotte of the Netherlands said she observed them kissing while at the event.

“They were really close together,” she said. “I didn’t look very often because I was seated more in front of the room. The two or three times I was watching they were kissing. She was all simley and he looked really sweet.”

Joe has not been in a relationship for a while, but his last girlfriend was Victoria’s Secret supermodel Gigi Hadid.

