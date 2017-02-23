Game Of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Shows Off Bright Red Dress, Does The Emoji Dance

Maisie Williams may portray a sword-wielding, revenge-fueled royal of House Stark on Game of Thrones, but the 19-year-old is a bit of a jokester in real life. On Thursday morning, the actress took to Instagram to show off her bright red dress with a hilarious caption.

She posted the photo with the funny caption: “‘Lemme do the thing like the emoji’ @alexinwonderlust.”

In the image, Maisie is sporting a vibrantly colored floor-length gown. One of side-by-side photos shows her laughing hysterically. The second snap shows striking a pose like the wildly popular red-dress wearing, dancing woman emoji.

Williams’ followers clearly appreciated the humorous gesture as they showered the post with more than 268k likes in less than eight hours.

On Tuesday of this week, Maisie wished her Game of Thrones co-star, Sophia Turner, a happy birthday. Williams sent her onscreen sister the cutest the note ever for the 21-year-old actress’ big day.

The two have been BFF’s ever since they began filming the wildly popular HBO series back in 2010. To celebrate her longtime friend, Maisie posted a throwback photo that shows her looking adoringly at her older and taller TV sibling.

“Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT Forever looking up to you in more ways than one,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, Maisie and some of her co-stars had to jet off to Calgary in order to shoot new scenes for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones, according to Calgary Herald.

While in the Canadian city, the crew was filming scenes with Alberta Wolves. During her stay, the actress reportedly enjoyed the nightlife scene and sang karaoke at a bar called Ducky’s.

At the end of January, Maisie spoke about her future with GOT and hinted at a possible season 7 cliffhanger.

“There are rumors,’ Williams said while talking with Time Out London, ‘that if you make it from season one to season eight there’s a tattoo that we all get.

“We’re all waiting to see if we do make it. I was lucky enough to be in season one, even the pilot episode. If I do make it to season eight I will get it. It would be rude not to!”

