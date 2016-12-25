‘Fuller House’ Renewed For Season 3

Tanner-Fuller family fans rejoice! It looks like Netflix has decided to keep the Fuller House train moving for a season 3. The Netflix Original Series based on the 90’s sitcom Full House just premiered season two of the show but gave fans the perfect Christmas present with the announcement of a season three.

The announcement was made on all Fuller House social media accounts and featured a video of current cast members – even if a few are only on occasionally – passing around a Christmas present. In the end, Jodie Sweetin turns the present to its side to reveal the news about the show.

Fuller House stars Sweetin, Candace Cameron-Bure, Andrea Barber, and many other recurring cast members from the original show, all of whom are playing older versions of their characters from the 90’s show. The sequel series features Bure and Barber as single moms living together with Sweetin trying to make life work.

Netflix picked up the series in 2015, and at the time it was Netflix’s most-watched original series. When season two came out, the opening numbers were lower than season one, but it’s clear that the streaming giant thinks that a third season is just what they need.

It’s clear that no one is happier than the cast that the show is slated for another season. Shortly after the official announcement went live, the cast’s social media accounts echoed the joy.

Are you excited about the next season of Fuller House?

