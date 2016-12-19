Fossilized and Feathered Dinosaur Tail Could Mean Jurassic Park Is Coming

Hammond’s dreams have finally come true. Too bad cold, eccentric CEO solely interested in profit and dinosaurs was killed in the Jurassic Park movies.

Now we have to rely on Owen (Chris Pratt) to save the world from DNA cloned dinos.

All Jurassic jokes aside, according to National Geographic, “The tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur, including bones, soft tissue, and even feathers, has been found preserved in amber, according to a report published today in the journal Current Biology.”

“While individual dinosaur-era feathers have been found in amber, and evidence for feathered dinosaurs is captured in fossil impressions, this is the first time that scientists are able to clearly associate well-preserved feathers with a dinosaur, and in turn gain a better understanding of the evolution and structure of dinosaur feathers.”

There are many things that scientists can learn from this, such as flying dinosaurs, the purpose of the feathers, evolutionary revelations, and more.

In all seriousness, this is a historic find that will help us to understand more about dinosaurs when they roamed the earth.

And we doubt that this fossil means that Jurassic Park is coming, but it is fun to think about, other than the fact that the entire park failed and the poor dinos pretty much killed everyone.

However, we will find out what happens next (in the movie world) when Jurassic World 2 hits theaters and Owen (Chris Pratt) takes us on another adventure.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu/Rumored), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

Jurassic World 2 is dated for June 22, 2018.

