Former USA Gymnastic Doctor Charged With Sexual Assault Receives More Charges

53-year-old Larry Nassar was charged last month with two counts of sexual assault against underage gymnasts. New details have emerged that make the charges even more sickening, as Nassar has been detained on federal charges of child pornography.

Former USA gymnastics doctor who allegedly sexually abused underage gymnasts charged with child pornography https://t.co/T9FjyQGPKv pic.twitter.com/35MNLpwK4j — People Magazine (@people) December 20, 2016

PEOPLE obtained an indictment saying that Nassar has been charged with two counts of receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, and also one count of possession of child pornography. The indictment says that Nassar attempted downloading multiple sexually explicit images of minors, and when his computer was searched, both images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts were found.

Nassar is a former employee of Michigan State University who had spent decades working with the U.S. women’s national gymnastics team. A warrant was issued for his arrest for three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

A lawsuit filed in September also accused Nassar of groping and fondling minors during physical therapy sessions. One of the complainants in the lawsuit claimed that when she was 15, Nassar never wore gloves during physical therapy sessions, which included violating her with his fingers.

The Indianapolis Star published allegations earlier this month after a nine-month investigation that highlights systemic failure and a pattern of sexual abuse complaints that allowed abusive coaches and trainers to easily relocate to other facilities.

